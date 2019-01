IRS, FDA, and FAA calling essential personnel in to work

(ABC News) — On day 25 of the Government shutdown, families are starting to feel the pressure to make ends meet for as long as possible. Although Federal employees are not getting paid, many of them, even some who are still choosing not to come to work on “sick outs” are being called in to help.

ABC’s Steve Osunsami has the latest on how the shutdown is leaving hundreds of thousands stressed.