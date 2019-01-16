Family of teen killed by police get 2.3 million dollar settlement

(ABC News) — A teen police say they feared may be suicidal was shot and killed as he backed up the family van. The police officer saying he feared for his life as the young man continued backing up after demands to stop were ignored.

The entire incident was captured on police dash cam. Tonight the Overland Park Police Department has has to pay millions in a settlement to the family of 17 year old John Albers.

ABC’s Gio Benitez reports.