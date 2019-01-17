One dead, another injured in Texas Church shooting

Cypress, TX (KTKR) — According to out Texas affiliate, a there has been a shooting in the parking lot of a Texas church. Authorities tell reporters with ABC 13 Eyewitness News that one woman was killed and a second person suffered injuries when the gunfire erupted around 7 Thursday evening.

Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Huffmeister after receiving reports of shots fired.

Authorities have not released information about the suspected gunman at this time but are expected to release a description shortly. According to their posts on twitter, no other injuries have been reported at this time.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office released this message on twitter confirming the deadly shooting.