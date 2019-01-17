Two found dead in separate apartments: Coroner

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner has confirmed to ABC Columbia that two bodies were found in a two separate apartments in Columbia..

Coroner Gary Watts said the deaths did not appear to be “criminal” in nature.

A spokesperson for the Columbia Fire Department says they are inspecting the building for carbon monoxide and gas emissions.

Our reporter, Angela Rogers tweeted that the bodies were found following a welfare check at the Allen Benedict Court apartments.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will have the latest developments on-air and online.

Categories: Local News, Politics, Richland
Share

Related

Gov., Senate, House leaders call for education fun...
Comet to host community learning session
Man arrested for crashing into a Waffle House in C...
Tens of thousands more federal employees called ba...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android