Two found dead in separate apartments: Coroner

Read Street fatalities

Read Street fatalities/Matt Perron



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner has confirmed to ABC Columbia that two bodies were found in a two separate apartments in Columbia..

Coroner Gary Watts said the deaths did not appear to be “criminal” in nature.

A spokesperson for the Columbia Fire Department says they are inspecting the building for carbon monoxide and gas emissions.

Our reporter, Angela Rogers tweeted that the bodies were found following a welfare check at the Allen Benedict Court apartments.

.@ColaFire and @ColumbiaPDSC gave an update on the two victims found deceased in separate apartments during welfare checks. They say the gas utilities have been shut off to the building but no other buildings are being affected — Angela Rogers (@AngRogers_News) January 17, 2019

Heartbroken: a relative of one of the deceased almost collapsed she’s so upset once she finds out her loved one is gone. She tried going past the caution tape but a friend stopped her. pic.twitter.com/BzCMavUdFk — Angela Rogers (@AngRogers_News) January 17, 2019

