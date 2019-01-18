Coroner releases names of men found dead in apartments

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s office has released the names of the people who were found dead in separate apartments Thursday on Read St.

Coroner Gary Watts says 61 year old Calvin Witherspoon and 30 year old Derrick Roper were found during welfare checks at apartments in Allen-Benedict Court.

Watts says foul play is not suspected.

The cause of death was not released. Watts says in both cases autopsies were performed at the results are pending.

The Columbia Fire Department and Columbia Police Department are investigating.