Former Chicago police officer sentenced in the shooting death of teen

(ABC News) — Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was in court Friday to learn his fate for the deadly shooting of 17 year old Laquan McDonald. Van Dyke could have faced up to 96 years in prison for opening fire and shooting the teen 16 times, but was sentenced to nearly 7 years.

ABC News Alex Perez has the latest on what happened inside the courtroom during sentencing.