PayPal to help federal workers during shutdown with cash advances

CNN,

(CNN) – PayPal says it will help workers who are impacted by the government shutdown.

The company will offer interest-free cash advances of up to $500 for federal employees to help pay for their food, gas, and other everyday necessities.

According to the American Federation of Government Employees the average federal employee earns about $500 a week.

Banks and credit unions are already readying financial help to their customers as the government shutdown continues.

