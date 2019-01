Police dash cam captures rescue from fiery crash

Haltom City, TX (ABC News) — A woman is lucky to be alive after police say she was struck by a man who was taking police on a chase.

According to reports, the man who has now been charged with felony evading police and possibly driving under the influence is believed to have struck the woman’s car going 90 miles an hour causing it to burst into flames. And it was all captured on police dash cam.

ABC News Erielle Rashef reports.