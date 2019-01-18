The Cowboys Come Back to Town

Professional bull riding comes to the Colonial Life Arena on Saturday evening

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Professional bull riding is coming to the Colonial Life Area, with the PBR Velocity Tour on Saturday. The night will feature some of the best athletes of the sport, going head to head with the fiercest bulls in the country. According to the CLA, “the PBR Velocity Tour will bring all the high-energy sound, lighting, special effects and edge of your seat action that fans have come to expect from the World leader in the sport of bull riding.”

Claire Richardson and Tyler Ryan caught up with Bryan Titman, one of the professional riders for a glimpse into what it takes to be a bull rider.

