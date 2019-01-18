Trending: Gladys Knight to perform National Anthem during Super Bowl and ATL Mayor: Concerned about Super Bowl LIII travelers Jan 18, 2019 12:21 PM EST Kimberlei Davis, Categories: ABC Columbia News Update (Second Row), Digital Exclusives and Features, Trending Tags: Super Bowl, Super Bowl LIII, Trending ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestMoreRelated Trending: Trump foots the bill for Clemson’s... Trending: Day 20 of the government shutdown and Pr... Trending: Clemson defeats Alabama! and Cyntoia Bro... Trending: Women bring new accusations in docuserie...