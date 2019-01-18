Trending: Gladys Knight to perform National Anthem during Super Bowl and ATL Mayor: Concerned about Super Bowl LIII travelers

Kimberlei Davis,

Categories: ABC Columbia News Update (Second Row), Digital Exclusives and Features, Trending
Tags: , ,
Share

Related

Trending: Trump foots the bill for Clemson’s...
Trending: Day 20 of the government shutdown and Pr...
Trending: Clemson defeats Alabama! and Cyntoia Bro...
Trending: Women bring new accusations in docuserie...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android