Wood discovered in frozen chicken nuggets prompts recall

Columbia, SC (CNN) — More than 69 thousand pounds of Perdue Chicken nuggets are being recalled after at least three reports of pieces of wood being discovered inside the chicken. While no illnesses have been reported as a result of the possible contaminated packages, the company has issued a recall.

The gluten free product that was sold nationwide, has a expiration date of October 25th. and has the code shown below on the back of the bags that are possibly contaminated.

If you have this product in your home, you can return it to the place of purchase or simply throw it out.