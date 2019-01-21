Gamecocks hiring new defensive line coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — USC is hiring an assistant coach away from a fellow SEC school.

According to multiple reports, the Gamecocks and former Arkansas assistant John Scott Jr. have agreed to a contract to make Scott Jr. the new defensive line coach at USC.

Scott Jr. spent the last two seasons with the Razorbacks, serving in the same position at Arkansas. Prior to his two-year stint with Arkansas, Scott Jr. was an assistant with the New York Jets.

USC acted quickly after firing ex-defensive line coach Lance Thompson following Carolina’s 28-0 loss to Virginia in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 29.

Thompson’s firing was described as a “business decision” and not considered a mutual parting of ways.

The USC Board of Trustees is expected to approve the contract for Scott Jr. Tuesday morning.