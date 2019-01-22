2019 Oscar nominations: ‘Roma,’ ‘The Favourite’ lead, ‘Black Panther’ also scores big

The 2019 Oscar nominations are in and as expected, films like “Roma,” “The Favourite” and “A Star Is Born” all had huge mornings.

“Roma” and “The Favourite” lead the way with 10 nominations each. “Roma” earned nods for best actress, best supporting actress, best directing and best picture! “The Favourite” scored similar nods for Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and best picture.

Bradley Cooper earned a nomination for best actor, while Lady Gaga got a nod for best actress from “A Star Is Born.” The film also scored honors in original song for “Shallow.” Some of the big surprises of the morning include “Black Panther” with seven nominations, including for best picture, making it the first superhero film to earn a nod.

Stars like Amy Adams, Regina King and Mahershala Ali were also nominated!

Here’s the full list below:

Best Picture

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice

Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, the Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

 

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Amy Adams, Vice
  • Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Marina de Tavira, Roma
  • Emma Stone, The Favourite
  • Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

 

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
  • Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”
  • Sam Elliott, “A Star is Born”
  • Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me”
  • Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

 

Sound Mixing

  • Black Panther
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • First Man
  • Roma
  • A Star Is Born

 

Sound Editing

  • Black Panther
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • First Man
  • A Quiet Place
  • Roma

 

Costume Design

  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
  • Black Panther
  • The Favourite
  • Mary Poppins Returns
  • Mary Queen of Scots

 

Animated Short Film

  • Animal Behaviour
  • Bao
  • Later Afternoon
  • One Small Step
  • Weekends

 

Live Action Short Film

  • Detainment
  • Fauve
  • Marguerite
  • Mother
  • Skin

 

Original Score

  • Black Panther
  • BlackkKlansman
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Isle of Dogs
  • Mary Poppins Returns

 

Original Song

  • “All the Stars” Black Panther
  • “I’ll Fight” RBG
  • The Place Where Lost Things Go” Mary Poppins Returns
  • “Shallow” A Star is Born
  • “When a Cowboy Trades His Surs for Wings” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

 

Film Editing

  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • The Favourite
  • Green Book
  • Vice

 

Foreign Language Film

  • Capernaum
  • Cold War
  • Never Look Away
  • Roma
  • Shoplifters

 

Documentary Short

  • Black Sheep
  • End Game
  • Lifeboat
  • A Night At the Garden
  • Period. End of Sentence.

 

Documentary Feature

  • Free Solo
  • Hale County This Morning This Evening
  • Minding The Gap
  • Of Fathers and Sons
  • RBG

 

Production Design

  • Black Panther
  • The Favourite
  • First Man
  • Mary Poppins Returns
  • Roma

 

Cinematography

  • Cold War
  • The Favourite
  • Never Look Away
  • Roma
  • A Star is Born

 

Visual Effects

  • Avengers: Infinity War
  • Christopher Robin
  • First Man
  • Ready Player One
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story

 

Animated Feature Film

  • Incredibles 2
  • Isle of Dogs
  • Mirai
  • Ralph Breaks The Internet
  • Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse

 

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Border
  • Mary Queen of Scots
  • Vice

 

Adapted Screenplay

  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Can you Ever Forgive Me?
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • A Star Is Born

 

Original Screenplay

  • The Favourite
  • First Reformed
  • Green Book
  • Roma
  • Vice

 

Best Director

  • BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
  • Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
  • The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
  • Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
  • Vice, Adam McKay

Check back to Goodmorningamerica.com for full coverage and again on Feb. 24 when the Oscars take place live from Hollywood!

