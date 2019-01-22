2019 Oscar nominations: ‘Roma,’ ‘The Favourite’ lead, ‘Black Panther’ also scores big

By MICHAEL ROTHMAN HAYLEY FITZPATRICK via GMA

The 2019 Oscar nominations are in and as expected, films like “Roma,” “The Favourite” and “A Star Is Born” all had huge mornings.

“Roma” and “The Favourite” lead the way with 10 nominations each. “Roma” earned nods for best actress, best supporting actress, best directing and best picture! “The Favourite” scored similar nods for Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and best picture.

Bradley Cooper earned a nomination for best actor, while Lady Gaga got a nod for best actress from “A Star Is Born.” The film also scored honors in original song for “Shallow.” Some of the big surprises of the morning include “Black Panther” with seven nominations, including for best picture, making it the first superhero film to earn a nod.

Stars like Amy Adams, Regina King and Mahershala Ali were also nominated!

Here’s the full list below:

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, the Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Later Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Original Score

Black Panther

BlackkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song

“All the Stars” Black Panther

“I’ll Fight” RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go” Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow” A Star is Born

“When a Cowboy Trades His Surs for Wings” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Documentary Short

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night At the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning This Evening

Minding The Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star is Born

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can you Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Best Director

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee

Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

Vice, Adam McKay

