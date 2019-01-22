Firefighters: School bus driver saves 34 children in crash

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) – Firefighters say a South Carolina school bus driver has rescued 34 children in a fiery car crash.

The Palmetto Rural Fire Department says in a Facebook post that the driver got all the children off the burning bus and that no one was seriously injured. News outlets report the crash happened Tuesday morning in Darlington County.

State Highway Patrol spokesman Cpl. Sonny Collins says the bus was stopped at railroad tracks when a car struck it from behind. The car’s driver was taken to a hospital.

County schools spokeswoman Audrey Childers says the 34 students were on the bus when it was rear-ended. She says it had been on its way to two elementary schools in Darlington.