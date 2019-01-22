Independent investigator to look into students allegedly mocking Native American elder

Cincinnati, KY (CNN) — A third-party Investigator says they will look into an incident that sparked outrage over the weekend.

An Instagram video showed high school students mocking a Native American elder in Washington. Some of the students from a high school in Kentucky were wearing Make America Great Again hats. However, another video later showed that a separate group called Hebrew Israelites hurled insults at the students beforehand.

A Kentucky Prosecutor told the Cincinnati Inquirer that the students were chanting to drown out the insults.

Now, the school is telling parents it will hire an independent investigator to get to the bottom of what happened.