Pedestrian struck during hit-and-run killed days shy of his birthday

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C (WOLO) – The driver fled the scene after a pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday morning in the 9400 block of Monticello Road.

Roderick D’Wayne Anderson, 23, of Winnsboro died at the scene due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said the incident happened around 4 a.m.

If you know anything about the incident or know who the driver of the vehicle that struck Anderson is, you’re urged to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol or CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-CRIME-SC.