5 people killed in Florida bank shooting, suspect in police custody

Authorities have identified the suspect as 21-year-old suspect, Zephen Xaver, who they say barricaded himself inside before surrendering to authorities a short time later.

The suspect reportedly contacted police and admitted to opening fire inside the bank, sending officers flocking to the scene.

Negotiators worked to get Xaver to come out, but their attempts were unsuccessful forcing the SWAT team to come in until the suspects ended up surrendering.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted the following statement saying quote,

Spoke to both Sheriff Paul Blackman and FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding the tragic shooting in Sebring and offered all the support they may need. Casey and I are praying for the victims and their families. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 23, 2019

At this point authorities say “the situation is confined to the bank and there is no danger to the surrounding area,”