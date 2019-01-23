Sections

5 people killed in Florida bank shooting, suspect in police custody

ABC News,

(photo: ABC News/Highlands News Sun)

Sebring, FL ( ABC/WFTS ) —At least five people are dead after authorities say a gunman came and opened fire inside of a SunTrust Bank.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 21-year-old suspect, Zephen Xaver, who they say barricaded himself inside before surrendering to authorities a short time later.

The suspect reportedly contacted police and admitted to opening fire inside the bank, sending officers flocking to the scene.

Negotiators worked to get Xaver to come out, but their attempts were unsuccessful forcing the SWAT team to come in until the suspects ended up surrendering.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted the following statement saying quote,

At this point authorities say  “the situation is confined to the bank and there is no danger to the surrounding area,”

PHOTO: First responders are seen outside a SunTrust bank branch in Sebring, Fla., after reports of a shooting on Jan. 23, 2019.
In this picture taken by the Highlands News Sun, you can see first responders when they swarmed the outside of the SunTrust bank branch immediately after getting reports of the shooting.

 

 

