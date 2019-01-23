Death of physician’s wife ruled undetermined: Coroner

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The death of a physician’s wife has been ruled undetermined.

The autopsy findings of Vanessa Biery, wife of Dr. Adam Lazzarini were released Wednesday morning.

The case garnered national attention after the Lexington County doctor was charged in the 2017 shooting death of a salesman only days after the death of his wife.

In the report, Coroner Margaret Fisher said, “It is the opinion of the pathologist that Mrs. Biery died of an undetermined cause. The autopsy and toxicologic analysis did not reveal any findings of such significance that they could have definitely caused Mrs. Biery’s death.:

Vanessa Biery was found dead in her home in May of 2018.

Lazzarini was employed at the Lexington Medical Center.

He specialized in orthopaedic surgery.