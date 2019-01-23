FBI, State officials join search for missing 3 year old North Carolina boy

New Bern, NC (ABC News) — Late Wednesday night ABC affiliate WPVI announced that the FBI and State officials have joined the search for a missing toddler who hasn’t been since Tuesday. Authorities say 3 year old Casey Hathaway was outside in his grandmother’s backyard with two other kids playing when he disappeared.

According to Deputies, the two other children came in the house around 1 in the afternoon without the toddler, causing the grandmother to spend nearly an hour outside looking for the little boy.

Since then searches in rough terrain and cold weather have turned up nothing.

ABC News Steve Osunsami has the story.