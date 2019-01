Warren makes first trip to SC Wednesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Senator Elizabeth Warren will visit the Palmetto State Wednesday making a stop at Columbia College.

Warren’s visit comes on the heels oher launch of her 2020 exploratory committee.

The Columbia Organizing Event is open to the public and tickets can be reserved here.

The doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the event begins at 7:00 p.m. Columbia College 1301 Columbia College Drive Columbia, SC 29203