Are you looking to start a new career in 2019? Walmart announced SC driver wage of nearly $90

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Beginning in February, Walmart truck drivers will receive a per mile and activity pay increase.

Walmart made the announcement Thursday citing that drivers can earn an average of $87, 500 in their first year of employment.

According to a release:

This investment represents Walmart’s commitment to maintaining its position as one of the best jobs in the transportation industry and the importance of recruiting and retaining the best drivers.

Beginning in February drivers will receive a per mile increase of $0.01 and a 50-cent increase in activity pay for arrive and arrive/drop occurrences. That means Walmart drivers will now be paid up to $1 every time they arrive at their destination and drop a trailer. With this increase, Walmart drivers can earn an average of $87,500 in their first year of employment with an all-in rate of nearly 89 cents per mile.

“Our business is constantly changing, and it’s important that our fleet of truck drivers remains the safest and best trained on the road every day,” said Joseph Kennerson, Walmart general transportation manager in Pageland, S.C. “This wage increase is exciting, as it allows us the opportunity to find and keep those drivers that represent our principles and work to be the best at serving our stores, our customers and the places they call home.”