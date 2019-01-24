Child injured during shooting, 17-year-old charged with three counts of attempted murder

Kimberlei Davis,

File

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to an arrest warrant a teenager ” willingly, knowingly and feloniously,” shot a three-year-old days before Christmas.

Jacob Isiah Newton, 12 is also charged with shooting at two males at the Razor Road home in Allendale home on December 23. He is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Newton is being held at the Allendale County Detention Center.

Share

Related

Today’s midday weather forecast
Organizations offering assistance to customers dur...
Driver killed in overnight Kershaw County crash
Columbia Housing Authority moves 411 residents to ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android