Child injured during shooting, 17-year-old charged with three counts of attempted murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to an arrest warrant a teenager ” willingly, knowingly and feloniously,” shot a three-year-old days before Christmas.

Jacob Isiah Newton, 12 is also charged with shooting at two males at the Razor Road home in Allendale home on December 23. He is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Newton is being held at the Allendale County Detention Center.