Holly Hill family loses 2nd child in 14 months, GoFundMe created for funeral expenses

By Alexandria Savage

Two Lowcountry parents are grieving after losing two children in 14 months, one just a week ago in an eight-car Atlanta crash.

Tyrone Clemm, his wife, and daughter were supposed to meet up, but then he got a call from Clayton County Police saying his wife and child had been in an accident.

Clemm, of Holly Hill, said a man ran a red light and crashed into his wife’s car. His daughter was ejected and the initial police report said she died on scene.

Clemm’s mother-in-law Denise McFadden spoke with ABC News 4, and said her daughter is recovering. But the loss of two-year-old Nevaeh and TJ, who died from cancer, so close to each other will take much longer.

“It hurt more because Nevaeh gave us energy, because we learned that we could move on without TJ. We just learned that, now Neveah is gone” McFadden said.

No arrest has been made, Clayton County Police said, but the cause is being investigated.

Now the Clemm family needs help burying their second child in 14 months.

Donations for the family can be made through the family’s GoFundMe. CLICK HERE