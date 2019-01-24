Hundreds search for missing 3-year-old boy who vanished from front yard

NORTH CAROLINA (CNN) – The search continues for a missing 3-year-old boy in Craven County, North Carolina.

Casey Hathaway was last seen playing outside with other kids Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they’re using every possible resource to find the boy including helicopters, airplanes, drones and dogs. Wednesday, hundreds of volunteers searched the woods and waded through ponds.

Police say there’s no reason to think the little boy didn’t just wander off but they haven’t ruled anything out at this point, including kidnapping.