Organizations offering assistance to customers during government shutdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As the longest government shutdown in history lingers on, here’s a list of companies offering assistance.

We care about our federal employees and want to help during the partial government shutdown. Learn more: https://t.co/J1ARfVUzcK pic.twitter.com/9pPUOwOjsf — TD Bank (@TDBank_US) January 11, 2019

Federal employees, we’ve got your back. ❤️ Some federal employees aren’t receiving paychecks due to the government shutdown. For our impacted customers, we can help by deferring installment and mortgage loan payments—plus other accommodations. Details: https://t.co/x9BcQJMSFz pic.twitter.com/Rr33Ue5ohC — Amarillo National Bank (@ANB) January 11, 2019

All #FederalEmployees and contractors that have been affected by the ongoing #GovernmentShutdown, we’re here to help. To discuss your billing options, our insurance agents are available online or by phone at (800) 207-7847. https://t.co/9wK6JhECfV pic.twitter.com/mYPFYVtvC4 — GEICO (@GEICO) January 7, 2019

Gov’t employee affected by the #shutdown? Learn a new language in the meantime: we’re offering furloughed government workers a 3-mo gift to the Rosetta Stone app by emailing your name and validation info to expandyourworld@rosettastone.com. Learn more here:https://t.co/Mi8qt3UhSa — Rosetta Stone (@rosettastone) January 9, 2019