Organizations offering assistance to customers during government shutdown

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As the longest government shutdown in history lingers on, here’s a list of companies offering assistance.

Categories: Local News, National News, News, Politics, State
Tags: ,
Share

Related

State of the Union postponed
Government shutdown could mean reduced lunch progr...
With votes scheduled, Washington gropes for way ou...
Nearly 300 federal workers recalled from furlough ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android