President forced to find new location for State of the Union address

Washington, DC (CNN) –Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has denied use of the House Chamber for President Donald Trump’s the State of the Union address January 29-th.

Trump must now find an alternative venue to host his speech. The President now predicting the already 33 day long Government shutdown won’t end anytime soon and has even begun rolling out a new slogan for the 20-20 campaign, “build a wall and crime will fall”.

This all comes as furloughed Federal workers brace to miss a second paycheck at the end of this week since the shutdown began.