Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris to speak at sorority’s gala Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Senator Kamala Harris will make a stop in Columbia Friday night.

The presidential hopeful will be in the Palmetto State as one of many stops ahead of early presidential primaries and caucuses.

Harris (D-CA) announced her bid to run president in 2020 on MLK Day under the campaign slogan ;For The People.’

Harris will deliver brief remarks in Columbia at the 37th Annual Pink Ice Gala, which begins at 8:00 PM (EST) in the Catney Building of the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

The gala is an annual fundraising event supporting scholarships, community service and program initiatives.

Harris became a member of the sorority as an undergraduate at Howard University.

In a brief video from her campaign that was released on social media Monday morning at the same time she appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Harris called on her supporters to join with her to “claim our future.”

Harris is the first Black woman to announce a run for the White House in 2020.

She joins Representative Tulsi Gabbard and Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY) who announced exploratory committees.