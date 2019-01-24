“Rice Krispies Treats” marijuana edibles found in SUV: Deputies

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — According to a Facebook post by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office three people have been charged with having over two dozen “Rice Krispie Treats” infused with marijuana.

Our sister station, ABC News 4 reports that the trio is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The suspects were identified as 23-year-old Trevon Dupri Brown, 23, and Raekwon Malik Brown, 17 and Rodney Malik Collins, 17.

See the entire Facebook post: