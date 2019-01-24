Wanted suspect captured in November shooting death of teen

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Multiple law enforcement officials assisted in the arrest of a 20-year-old suspect wanted for murder.

On Thursday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Team Task Force and the U.S. Marshals arrested Tyshawn Carrigan.

He was wanted in connection to death of Jayquan Hughes, 19, on November 26.

Deputies say the victim was found shot in the lower body in the 1800 block of Crestview Avenue.

Hughes later died at an area hospital.

Carrigan is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.