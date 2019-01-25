27-year-old suspected of killing 4 people is on the run in Georgia: Officials

ABC NEWS – A massive manhunt is underway for a 27-year-old man suspected of killing four people in Georgia Thursday night, authorities said.

Four murder arrest warrants have been issued for Daylon Delon Gamble, who is still at large and considered armed and dangerous, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

At about 8 p.m. Thursday, two separate double homicides were reported at two locations in Rockmart, Georgia, the GBI said. Rockmart is about 50 miles northwest of Atlanta.

PUBLIC: Police need your help in locating Daylon Delon Gamble for the Murder of 4 individuals in Rockmart. Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Rockmart Police Department at 770-784-6558 or ☎️ 911. #RockmartShooting pic.twitter.com/LrYrYtDKwr — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) January 25, 2019

The four victims were believed to be targeted, Rockmart police told ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB.

Those killed were two men and two women, WSB reported, citing officials.

Beyond the four killed, a fifth shooting victim was airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center, according to the GBI, which is assisting local authorities.

Anyone with information about Gamble’s whereabouts is urged to call the Rockmart Police Department at 770-784-6558 or call 911.