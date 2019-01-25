Car crashes into classroom at preschool: CPD

Courtesy/Rich Wandover

Rich Wandover

Rich Wandover





COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – ABC Columbia has a crew at the scene of a preschool after police say a car crashed inside.

According to reports, four children and two adults have been transported from Cadence Academy Preschool to an area hospital with no life threatening injuries.

The daycare is located at 450 Columbiana Drive.

The incident occurred just after 1 p.m.

Irmo fire crews are still on the scene.

Here’s a better look how far the vehicle entered the building. Revised to only 4 infants transported no adults. pic.twitter.com/P9XO1dtNuV — Rich Wandover (@RichWandover) January 25, 2019

Per S.C. law, since the incident occurred on private property and doesn’t fall under a DUI, reckless driving or hit and run, no charges apply. pic.twitter.com/g31g6Fmtyo — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 25, 2019