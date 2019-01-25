Car crashes into classroom at preschool: CPD

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – ABC Columbia has a crew at the scene of a preschool after police say a car crashed inside.

According to reports, four children and two adults have been transported from Cadence Academy Preschool to an area hospital with no life threatening injuries.

The daycare is located at 450 Columbiana Drive.

The incident occurred just after 1 p.m.

Irmo fire crews are still on the scene.

