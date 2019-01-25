Father arrested, charged with homicide by child abuse

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. – A man is behind bars arrested in connection to the death of his 5-year-old.

On Tuesday, authorities say Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators were contacted by the Richland County Coroner’s Office concerning an unresponsive child who had been rushed by ambulance to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital.

Authorities say the child had severe bruising throughout his body and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The child was under the care of his biological father on Overland Drive during the time of the incident, authorities say.

“This is a heartbreaking case,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. “We will ensure the father is held responsible. To parents, who are overwhelmed with your children, please reach out to us. We have plenty of resources that can help prevent a tragic outcome like this one.”S

Coroner Gary Watts said the autopsy revealed the child had significant injuries on his head and body that resulted in his death.

On Friday, SLED arrested Michael Cornelius Gamble, 37, in Manning.

Gamble is charged with homicide by child abuse and will be transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.