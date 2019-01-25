Man, 36, identified as victim of fatal two-car crash on Wilson Boulevard

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A two-vehicle collision on Wilson Boulevard has claimed the life of a Charring Drive man.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as Latron Pauling, 36.

Pauling was taken by EMS to Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he died hours later.

The collision occurred on January 23 just after 3 a.m. in the 8200 block of Wilson Boulevard.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.