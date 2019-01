New details emerge as missing North Carolina boy is found alive

Craven Co., NC (ABC News) — A happy ending to what was a scary 2 days for the family of 3 year old Casey Hathaway. Authorities say the toddler wandered out of his grandmother’s backyard while p[laying withtwo other children Tuesday afternoon.

Tonight, the search for the little boy has come to an end as he has been reunited with his family.

ABC News Marcus Moore has the story.