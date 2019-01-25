President Trump announces deal to reopen Federal Government

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – President Donald Trump announced Friday afternoon that a deal has been reached to end the Federal Government shutdown.

It is the longest government shutdown in United States history. ABC News carried the announcement live from the Rose Garden.

The President said “I am very proud to announce we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government.”

The President says he will sign the bill to reopen the government until February 15.

The announcement comes on the heels of a tweet from the President reacting to the news of his longtime friend Roger Stone being indicted in connection to the Mueller investigation.

Here’s how some leaders in the Palmetto State responded on Twitter:

Former South Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley

 

 U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) today made this statement on President Trump’s announcement he will sign a short-term continuing resolution (CR) to reopen the government to negotiate a deal on border security.

“I hope Congress, in a bipartisan fashion, will work with the President and take advantage of this moment. 

 

“This is the last, best chance to take a major step toward fixing broken borders and a broken immigration system.

 

“Thank you, Mr. President.  Let’s make this a win-win for America!”

Congressman James E. Clyburn said he is pleased an agreement was reached:

