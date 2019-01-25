Victim dies week after multi-vehicle crash on I-20

Kimberlei Davis,

File

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Weeks after a multi-vehicle collision on I-20WB one of the drivers has succumbed to his injuries.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Johnathan Randall Clegg, 28, of McCormick died January 24 at Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital as a result of blunt force injuries to the head.

The incident occurred on January 8.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.

