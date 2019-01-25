West Columbia Police say a man pleasured, exposed himself to student on bus

Rodney Graham Davis/West Columbia Police

Courtesy: West Columbia Police



WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – West Columbia Police credit the quick thinking of a student on a bus to landing a suspected repeat offender behind bars.

Rodney Graham Davis is charged with indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed himself and began masturbating while next to a bus on North 12th Street on January 23.

Police say the victim was able to get Davis’ vehicle tag number.

The 52-year-old is also charged with an additional count of indecent exposure for a similar event that happened within the year, police say.

If anyone has information regarding this incident or any other similar incident, please contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721.