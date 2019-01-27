Puppy survives being shot in the head with an arrow

SWANSEA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a 5-month-old puppy survived after showing up on its owner’s porch in South Carolina with an arrow through its head.

Calhoun County deputies say the owner let the dog out of the house without a leash Tuesday afternoon and “Loca” returned with an arrow that had entered the front of its head near the snout.

The owner rushed the dog to a Columbia veterinarian.

Technician Meghan Ames told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg it is a miracle the arrow missed the dog’s brain, spine and vital parts of its throat.

Ames says the puppy was enthusiastically eating breakfast the next day and is recovering.

Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers called the attack one of the cruelest things he’s seen and his deputies are investigating.