Deaths of two men at apartment caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, Coroner says

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said two men found dead in appartements died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Toxicology test results confirm that Calvin Witherspoon, Jr. and Derrick Caldwell Roper, Watts said.

The bodies of Witherspoon and Roper were found in two separate units at Allen Benedict Court Apartments on January 18.

Families of the two men asked that a welfare check be done after the men did not respond to communication attempts.

A hotline has been established to assist residents who were forced to evacuate due to multiple violations found on the property.

New: Allen Benedict apt. Residents now have a hotline to call if they need assistance still (803) 254-3886 ext. 386. Residents will be able to opt in to a text messaging service to receive text updates by Tuesday. @abc_columbia — Angela Rogers (@AngRogers_News) January 28, 2019

RELATED:

Community comes together to support Allen Benedict Court residents

Items displaced Allen Benedict Court Apartment residents desperately need

Inspection letter reveals multiple violations at Allen-Benedict Court Apartments