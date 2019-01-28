Deaths of two men at apartment caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, Coroner says

Kimberlei Davis,
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) –  Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said two men found dead in appartements died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Toxicology test results confirm that Calvin Witherspoon, Jr. and Derrick Caldwell Roper, Watts said.

The bodies of Witherspoon and Roper were found in two separate units at Allen Benedict Court Apartments on January 18.

Families of the two men asked that a welfare check be done after the men did not respond to communication attempts.

A hotline has been established to assist residents who were forced to evacuate due to multiple violations found on the property.

RELATED:

Community comes together to support Allen Benedict Court residents

Items displaced Allen Benedict Court Apartment residents desperately need

Inspection letter reveals multiple violations at Allen-Benedict Court Apartments

Categories: Local News, News, State
Share

Related

Movie Review: The Favourite
Today’s midday weather forecast
Mailing a letter will cost you several more pretty...
Coroner: Victims at Allen Benedict Court died of C...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android