Man succumbs to injuries sustained in Sunday crash on Hardscrabble Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 37-year-old Newberry was identified as the victim of two-vehicle collision on January 27 on Hardscrabble Road.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Emiquieas Tomas Lopez was transported by EMS to Prisma Health Richland were he died on Monday after.

Lopez suffered blunt force injuries to the head, Watts said.

The Richland County Coroner and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.