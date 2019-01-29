Report: Empire star assaulted in possible homophobic attack in Chicago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Multiple news and entertainment agencies are reporting that actor-singer Jussie Smollet was in the hospital with serious injuries following an alleged attack.

The Empire star was reportedly in Chicago when the incident happened according to TMZ and the Hollywood Reporter.

Smollett has starred on Fox’s “Empire” since 2015. He plays Jamal, a successful singer in the musical Lyon family. Like his character, Smollett identifies as gay.

According to CNN, a representative for GLAAD told the organization has reached out Smollett to offer assistance and support.

Two men approached the victim and began shouting at him. He says they then struck him in the face and poured an unknown chemical substance on him before one of them wrapped a rope around his neck police tell CNN.