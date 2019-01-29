Wakanda Forever! Black Panther will claw its way back to theaters for one week Here’s how to score free tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Just in case you are one of a handful of people who have not streamed or gone to the theater to see the Academy Award and SAG winner Black Panther, don’t worry it’s coming back to the big screen.

Disney, the parent company of ABC, announced on Monday that the groundbreaking superhero film will return to celebrate Black History Month for a one-week engagement, February 1-7, at 250 participating AMC locations.

For free tickets to the Black Panther showings and a list of AMC participating theaters, visit WeTicketIt.com/BlackPanther.