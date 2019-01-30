Check your freezer! Tyson is recalling some chicken nuggets for possible rubber contamination

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you have a package of nuggets by Tyson Foods, they might be contaminated with rubber

According to the U.S. Agriculture Department consumer complaints about extraneous material in 5-pound (2 kilogram) packages of Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets. There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

The packages have a best if used by date of Nov. 26, 2019 and the case code 3308SDL03. The establishment core P-13556 is inside the USDA inspection mark.

The nuggets should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.