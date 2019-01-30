Global warming study shows effects on newborns

(CNN) —A new study says more children are likely to be born with heart defects because of global warming.

The study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association forecasts climate change could cause seven thousand cases over an 11-year period.

Scientists aren’t sure why exposure to high temperatures seems to cause heart problems.

According to the study, women who are pregnant during the spring or summer months in warmer climates are at the highest risk.