COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The NBA announced Wednesday who will be headlining the 68th All-Star concert in the Queen City.

Grammy Award nominee J. Cole will take the stage at the Spectrum Center on February 17.

The rapper will likely perform his latest single “Middle Child.”

Meek Mill is said to be the opening performer before the game and will introduce the All-Star teams.

Charlotte Native Anthony Hamilton will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”