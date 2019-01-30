Melting glaciers unearth land not seen in thousands of years

(CNN) — Researchers say melting glaciers are revealing land that has not been seen in tens of thousands of years.

That’s according to a new study published in the Journal of Nature Communications.

Scientists studied dozens of plants from the edges of melting ice caps.

They discovered that most of the plants had been buried under the ice for at least 40-thousand years.

Scientists say the Arctic region is seeing its warmest century in at least 115-thousand years.