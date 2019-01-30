Richland County Library to offer FREE events during Black History Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland Library will highlight the achievements of African Americans across all mediums – including politics, education, the arts and sports.
Throughout the month of February, the library will offer a range of activities to include author events and musical performances to movie screenings, food tastings and inventions.
The more than 30 programs are free and open to the public.
- February 2 – Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters
- February 7 – Black History Month: A Storytime Celebration
- February 9 – STEAM Studio: Celebrating African Americans in STEAM
- February 10 – Movie with Discussion: BlacKkKlansman
- February 15 – Opening Reception for Our Voice: Celebrating the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Awards
- February 16 – Meet the Author: Derrick Barnes
- February 19 – A Taste Of History: A Black History Month Celebration
- February 21 – Black History Month Jubilation: Back Down Memory Lane
- February 28 – From Brainchild to Bookshelf: Details of the Writer Life
For a complete list of all programs planned for Black History Month, click here.