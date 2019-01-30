Richland County Library to offer FREE events during Black History Month

Kimberlei Davis,
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland Library will highlight the achievements of African Americans across all mediums – including politics, education, the arts and sports.
Throughout the month of February, the library will offer a range of activities to include author events and musical performances to movie screenings, food tastings and inventions.

The more than 30 programs are free and open to the public.

For a complete list of all programs planned for Black History Month
