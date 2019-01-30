Getting to know freshman tight end KeShawn Toney

Mike Gillespie,

ABC Columbia caught up with Gamecock freshman tight end KeShawn Toney Wednesday to talk his transition from high school to college football and what he’s most looking forward to this year.

