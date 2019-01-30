Women invited to wear white to Trump’s State of the Union address

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN News)- The House Democratic Women’s Working Group is inviting female members of both parties to wear white to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address next week as a symbol of solidarity.

“Wearing suffragette white is a respectful message of solidarity with women across the country, and a declaration that we will not go back on our hard-earned rights,” Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida, the chair of the working group, told CNN.