Deputies: ‘Disorderly and boisterous’ Richland Two School Board Member arrested

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — Richland County Deputies say a Richland Two School Board member was arrested Tuesday for her ‘boisterous and disorderly behavior. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announces the arrest of Monica Elkins-Johnson (DOB: 06/15/1967) for public disorderly conduct.

Deputies say Monica Elkins-Johnson was involved in an altercation following the school board meeting.

Johnson is accused of saying, “B****, I asked you to get the f*** out of my face before I beat your ass.”

Deputies say the incident at 763 Fashion Drive was captured on video.

Elkins-Johnson turned herself into the investigators at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where she is awaiting bond.

A bond hearing will be held at 2 p.m.