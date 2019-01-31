Deputies: ‘Disorderly and boisterous’ Richland Two School Board Member arrested

Kimberlei Davis,

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — Richland County Deputies say a Richland Two School Board member was arrested Tuesday for her ‘boisterous and disorderly behavior. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announces the arrest of Monica Elkins-Johnson (DOB: 06/15/1967) for public disorderly conduct.

Deputies say Monica Elkins-Johnson was involved in an altercation following the school board meeting.

Johnson is accused of saying, “B****, I asked you to get the f*** out of my face before I beat your ass.”

Deputies say the incident at 763 Fashion Drive was captured on video.

Elkins-Johnson turned herself into the investigators at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where she is awaiting bond.

A bond hearing will be held at 2 p.m.

Categories: Local News, News, Richland, State
Share

Related

Body of man found frozen in garage
The Comet launching “Van Pool” program
Elmwood Avenue at Main Street reopened after accid...
Deadly cold moves into Northeast after breaking re...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android